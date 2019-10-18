Brick or Treat is back at Legoland

It’s October, so you know what that means…Halloween Festivities!

Legoland, located in Winter Haven, FL, has brought back the popular “Brick or Treat” event for the month of October. It begins October 6th and runs every weekend in October.

Children, and YOU, are encouraged to dress up in your Halloween costumes for the event. Festivities include a scavenger hunt, a trick-or-treat trail and the Tale of Pirates’ Cove fireworks show. Also, be on the lookout for special Halloween character meet-ups including Lord Vamprye and Rockin’ Frankenstein!

Brick or Treat is included in park admission. For more information, visit the Legoland Florida website.