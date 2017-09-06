Cancer Sucks.

This morning I read of someone else from our country music community being diagnosed with cancer. Why? Why won’t this beast just leave us alone? I had to say goodbye to the greatest man I’ve ever known because of this awful disease and I know so many others who have also had to say goodbye to those they love the most. I just don’t understand.

September is National Childhood Awareness Month. October is Breast Cancer Awareness Month. March is National Colon Cancer Awareness Month. November is National Pancreatic Cancer Awareness Month. It goes on and on. We need an end to this …. NOW!!

Let’s keep Jo Dee and all those who love her in our thoughts and prayers.

-J