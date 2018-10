Check out the Explorers!!

Thank you Mrs. Smith’s 1st grade class at Medulla Elementary School in Lakeland.They’re our featured “Class of the Day” and they did an EXCELLENT job saying the Pledge of Allegiance for us this morning! You can listen to it below

Make sure you join us each weekday morning right before the 7:00 news for a new Class of the Day to be featured with the Pledge!