Check out these kiddos!!

Thank you Ms. Ramos’ 1st grade class at Loughman Oaks Elementary School. They’re our featured “Class of the Day” and the Owls did a FABULOUS job saying the Pledge of Allegiance for us this morning!

Make sure you join us each weekday morning right before the 7:00 news for a new Class of the Day to be featured with the Pledge!