One of my favorite things to do is put together dream tours in my mind: Kenny Chesney/Jason Aldean/Miranda Lambert for example. Pink Floyd/Genesis (all original members) is another.

Anyway, this isn’t one that came to mind but when I saw this line-up, I just about YEEHAWED! my way into the nuthouse. This is AMAZING!! As of now, the closest they get to us is Atlanta, but I sure hope that will change.

Who would be YOUR dream tour? Let me know at [email protected] and we’ll swap some great stories!!

http://theboot.com/little-big-town-kacey-musgraves-midland-2018-the-breakers-tour/