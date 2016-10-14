Enter to Win Weekend Passes to Country 500!

The second annual Country 500, “The Great American Music Fest at Daytona” will feature Blake Shelton, Kid Rock, Miranda Lambert, Keith Urban, Brooks & Dunn, Thomas Rhett, Hank Williams, Jr., Martina McBride and many more spread over three days and nights at Daytona International Speedway over Memorial Day Weekend, May 26-27, 2017. Tickets are on sale NOW (Early Bird Pricing until Friday, October 28th), but you can also register to win with 97 Country!

Winners (that’s right! multiple winners!) will be announced during The 97 Country Breakfast Club on Monday, October 24th!