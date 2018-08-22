How Far Will You Drive For Your Favorite Food? Here’s what you shared with “Roger, Julie and DJ In The Morning”! http://www.wpcv.com/wp-content/uploads/2018/08/Drive-For-Grub-Audio.mp3
One thought on “How Far Will You Drive For Your Favorite Food?”
My daughter absolutely loves Jimbos BBQ. Especially their apple pies. Since I was going to see her after her return from Iraq, I brought an apple pie with me. I flew to Norfolk, Virginia carrying her precious gift with me. That was fun explaining the pie to TSA!