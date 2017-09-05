Help GJHS “Stuff The Semi” For Hurricane Harvey Animal Relief!

Our friends in Texas need lots of help including with their animals. Let’s team up with George Jenkins High School and “Stuff The Semi”!

George Jenkins High School

“STUFF THE SEMI”

Hurricane Harvey Animal Relief

Supplies Needed

Leashes (various sizes)

Collars (various sizes)

Blankets

Towels

Livestock Supplies Horse Feed Cattle Feed Halters Lead Ropes

Cat Food/Dog Food

Cat Litter

Feed accepted in all sizes but must be in a sealed bag

Monetary Donations can be dropped off at the school and will be used to purchase feed or donated to shelters and rescue centers in the surrounding areas of Houston

Cash or Check

Checks made payable to: Eagle Club/Harvey Animal Relief

Drop Off By Septbember 22nd

Items can be dropped off in the main office or the GJHS Ag Department

George Jenkins High School

6000 Lakeland Highlands Rd

Lakeland, FL 33812

(863) 648-3566

Contact Kelly Benton a [email protected] or

Lauren Barbato at [email protected] if you have any further questions