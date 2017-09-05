Help GJHS “Stuff The Semi” For Hurricane Harvey Animal Relief!

Our friends in Texas need lots of help including with their animals. Let’s team up with George Jenkins High School and “Stuff The Semi”!
George Jenkins High School
“STUFF THE SEMI”
Hurricane Harvey Animal Relief
Supplies Needed
- Leashes (various sizes)
- Collars (various sizes)
- Blankets
- Towels
- Livestock Supplies
- Horse Feed
- Cattle Feed
- Halters
- Lead Ropes
- Cat Food/Dog Food
- Cat Litter
Feed accepted in all sizes but must be in a sealed bag
Monetary Donations can be dropped off at the school and will be used to purchase feed or donated to shelters and rescue centers in the surrounding areas of Houston
Cash or Check
Checks made payable to: Eagle Club/Harvey Animal Relief
Drop Off By Septbember 22nd
Items can be dropped off in the main office or the GJHS Ag Department
George Jenkins High School
6000 Lakeland Highlands Rd
Lakeland, FL 33812
(863) 648-3566
Contact Kelly Benton a [email protected] or
Lauren Barbato at [email protected] if you have any further questions