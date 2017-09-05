Help GJHS “Stuff The Semi” For Hurricane Harvey Animal Relief!

Menu
HomeHelp GJHS “Stuff The Semi” For Hurricane Harvey Animal Relief!

Our friends in Texas need lots of help including with their animals.  Let’s team up with George Jenkins High School and “Stuff The Semi”!

George Jenkins High School

“STUFF THE SEMI”

Hurricane Harvey Animal Relief

Capture

Supplies Needed

  • Leashes (various sizes)
  • Collars (various sizes)
  • Blankets
  • Towels
  • Livestock Supplies
    • Horse Feed
    • Cattle Feed
    • Halters
    • Lead Ropes
  • Cat Food/Dog Food
  • Cat Litter

Feed accepted in all sizes but must be in a sealed bag

 

Monetary Donations can be dropped off at the school and will be used to purchase feed or donated to shelters and rescue centers in the surrounding areas of Houston

Cash or Check

Checks made payable to: Eagle Club/Harvey Animal Relief

 

Drop Off By Septbember 22nd

Items can be dropped off in the main office or the GJHS Ag Department

George Jenkins High School

6000 Lakeland Highlands Rd

Lakeland, FL 33812

(863) 648-3566

 

Contact Kelly Benton a [email protected]  or

Lauren Barbato at [email protected] if you have any further questions

Capture2

 

 

