Hurricane Harvey & How You Can Help!

As many of you know, I lived in Houston for ten years. I spent all my high school and college years there before returning to my hometown of Lakeland to work for this great radio station. My best high school still lives there – along with most of my high school friends. She and I have stayed in touch non stop during this whole event from the days leading up to it and still in daily contact. The devastation is worse than most could even imagine. Not even the pictures do it justice because they don’t take into account the smells, the heat, the tears shed on your shoulder by your neighbor and countless other things. FOUR of my high school friends have lost their homes with many more still in danger. I cry sometimes thinking about it.

Please help! You can donate to the American Red Cross right now by texting the word HARVEY to 90999. A $10 donation will immediately be made to the American Red Cross who has boots on the ground and are working 24/7 to help tens of thousands of displaced families. If you are the praying kind, I would ask that you add the great state of Texas to your prayers. The people there are like none other and will rebuild but they have YEARS ahead of them and need our help.

This is our time to come together as one country. United.