Be sure you have a battery operated radio (with plenty of batteries) so you can stay informed should you lose power.
Based on the current track and estimated time of arrival in Polk County of Hurricane Irma, the following public shelters will be open on Saturday, Sept. 9 at 7 a.m.:
• Lake Region High School, 1995 Thunder Road, Eagle Lake
• Tenoroc High School, 4905 Saddle Creek Rd., Lakeland
• Spook Hill Elementary, 321 Dr. J.A. Wiltshire Ave., E., Lake Wales
• Mulberry Middle School, 500 Martin Luther King Ave., Mulberry
• Lake Marion Creek Elem., 3055 Lk. Marion Creek Rd., Poinciana
• Horizons Elementary, 1700 Forest Lake Drive, Davenport
• Chain of Lakes Elementary, 7001 CR 653, Winter Haven
• Davenport School of the Arts, 4751 N CR 547, Davenport
• Donald Bronson Community Center, 124 Bronson Trail, Polk City
“Special Needs” Shelters will also open at 7 a.m. on Saturday, Sept. 9, for those residents with special medical needs. Polk County Emergency Management Special Needs Program is designed to provide shelter and/or transportation for residents with medical or physical conditions and/or dependent on medical electrical equipment who require assistance during an emergency. The “Special Needs” Shelters are located at:
• Polk Co. Health Department, 1255 Brice Blvd., Bartow
• Ridge Community H. S., 500 W. Orchid Dr., Davenport
• McKeel Academy, 1810 W. Parker St., Lakeland
The only “pet friendly” shelter that will be open on Saturday at 7 a.m. will be at Lake Region High School, 1995 Thunder Road, Eagle Lake. Pet owners must bring shot records for their pets, an airline-approved carrying case or crate and pet food.
For the most updated information, please continue to monitor your local news media or call the Citizen’s Information Line at 863-401-2234 (locally) or toll-free 866-661-0228.
