The Osceola County Fair (KVLS) wants YOU to prove yourself and show your singing chops for a chance to participate in the OCF/KVLS Karaoke Contest featuring Kari and Billy. Simply film yourself doing a little karaoke and submit the video to the Osceola County Fair Facebook Page before January 12th. Finalists will perform during the Osceola County Fair (KVLS) on February 16th. For full details and rules, check out the Official Contest Page.