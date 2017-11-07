Kidney Walk Sat Nov 11th



Join the Lakeland Kidney Walk this Saturday at Anchor Park at Lake Hollingsworth in front of Florida Sounthern. Registration opens at 8am and the walk starts at 9am.

You can register here or at the race Saturday. The positive energy of thousands of people at the Kidney Walk is invigorating.

The Kidney Walk is not about kidney disease. It’s about people with kidney disease coming together, united in one cause: to celebrate life and each other.

Kidney Walk is the nation’s largest event to raise awareness of kidney disease and raise funds to support lifesaving programs for patients, their families, and those at risk.

Because funding builds the future, it helps build a world where kidney disease is caught “early” and treated before it causes significant damage. It builds a world where people don’t have to get a dialysis treatment to stay alive. It builds a world with no wait list for people seeking a kidney.

Be a part of a community of 85,000 individuals at more than 100 Kidney Walks who share a determination to end kidney disease.

C’mon! Join us.