Listen as Randy and Patty from Kids Pack share a great way to feed our hungry kids and have a good time doing it at Publix Field at Joker Marchant Stadium!
For more information about “Pack The Park” or how you can help feed the kids, please contact Patty Strickland at Kids Pack 863-272-7927.
4 thoughts on ““Pack The Park” With Kids Pack! No More Hungry Kids In Polk County!”
Hi, I know you guys advocate for the children during the school year. How do I make contributions for the summer kids?
Hey Linda! Please contact Patty Strickland at Kids Pack 863-272-7927. Thanks for helping feed hungry kids!
How do we come a corporate sponsor
Hi Loretta,
Please give Kids Pack a call at 1-800-598-7871 or email them at [email protected]. Thanks for helping feed hungry kids in Polk County!