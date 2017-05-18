Menu
Geico
Home“Pack The Park” With Kids Pack! No More Hungry Kids In Polk County!

Listen as Randy and Patty from Kids Pack share a great way to feed our hungry kids and have a good time doing it at Publix Field at Joker Marchant Stadium!

 

 

For more information about “Pack The Park” or how you can help feed the kids, please contact Patty Strickland at Kids Pack 863-272-7927.

 

Randy and Patty from Kids Pack!

 

