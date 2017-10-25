“Reverse Trick Or Treat” For Our Hungry Kids In Polk County!

Instead of us heading to your place for our favorite candy we are inviting you to stop by the station and “Reverse Trick Or Treat” by filling up the Kids Pack barrel for hungry kids with Microwavable Chef Boy Ardee Bowls! We have over 3600 kids that go hungry every weekend in our county. Thanks to you many of these kids are given backpacks filled with food on Friday that sustains them until they get back to school on Monday for their free breakfast. Together we can fill the barrel by Halloween! No More Hungry Kids In Polk County!

Find out more at Kidspack.org!