You heard it correctly! Moolah is back and she’s got plenty of money to give away on 97 Country! Today through October 21st, your favorite 97 Country DJs will be announcing names during the day (7:20am, 9:20am, 11:20am, and 3:20pm, to be exact). If you hear your name, you have 15 minutes to call in (863-683-9797 or 800-227-9797) to win. You will win $200 instant cash. It’s THAT easy!
Another bonus, all of our daily winners will be entered to win the $1000 Grand Prize. The 97 Country Breakfast Club will announce that winner on Monday, October 24th.
You can’t win, if you aren’t registered, so make sure to head over to our Registration Page to enter to win. Good luck!
17 thoughts on “She’s Baaaccccckkkkk!!!”
i just love everything about 97county
Love listening to 97 Country. ‘Ive only been in Florida for a little over a year and I have searched through the stations to find a good station. Thanks for having the listeners in mind.
Love your music
I could really use this I’ve been fooled out of $200 and wrecked my car and have been taking the bus or getting a ride it sucks
Love 97 country y’all rock and love the cash for cow deal!!
Hey, Y’all, love 97.5 Country !!!!!!
I’m having a horrible few weeks got screwed out of a few hundred dollars.
I tried and tried and keep trying to call 863-293-9797 for the cash cow when I heard my name and it just kept ringing and ringing. Why can’t I get threw
Would like to enter you drawing
Love the music
Want to win with the cash cow mooooo
Want to win with the cash cow
moolah my way woo hoo great contest
I am trying to register for cash cow on my android and still can’t find the page. Please make this easier for us WPCV!!!
shes back great contest
It’s.fun trying to win the moolah I hope to win this time around
It’s fun trying to win the $$$$$$$$ I haven’t won yet maybe this time around I hope and pray