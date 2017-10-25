SPCA Animals of the Week 10/25

Here are this week’s fur-babies up for adoption at the SPCA of Lakeland.
Name: Molly
Gender: Female
Age: 3 years old
Species: Dog
Breed: Terrier, Pit Bull/Mix
Weight: 52 pounds
Orphaned Since: September 2017
Adoption Fee: $75
Can you open your heart to this shy, sweet girl? Molly is a fearful
dog and needs someone to help her become more confident and
less nervous about her surroundings. She is partially house trained
and would need someone with patience to work with her on it. If
you can give her the extra special TLC that she needs to thrive, stop
by the SPCA Florida and say hello to Molly.
Name: Lovie
Gender: Female
Age: 10 years old
Weight: 15 pounds
Species: Cat
Breed: Domestic Short Hair/Mix – Brown
Orphaned Since: September 2017
Adoption Fee: $30
Lovie is the perfect “LOVIE” for a quiet adult only home! She’s a
mature cat who is very affectionate and loves to be petted. When
you take her home, be sure to clean out a cabinet for her ahead of
time. This will be her favorite place to sleep. She will open up the
cabinet door herself and sleep peacefully in this little nook. Come
over to the SPCA Florida and meet your new “LOVIE” buddy today!