SPCA Animals of the Week 10/25

Here are this week’s fur-babies up for adoption at the SPCA of Lakeland.

Name: Molly

Gender: Female

Age: 3 years old

Species: Dog

Breed: Terrier, Pit Bull/Mix

Weight: 52 pounds

Orphaned Since: September 2017

Adoption Fee: $75

Can you open your heart to this shy, sweet girl? Molly is a fearful

dog and needs someone to help her become more confident and

less nervous about her surroundings. She is partially house trained

and would need someone with patience to work with her on it. If

you can give her the extra special TLC that she needs to thrive, stop

by the SPCA Florida and say hello to Molly.

Name: Lovie

Gender: Female

Age: 10 years old

Weight: 15 pounds

Species: Cat

Breed: Domestic Short Hair/Mix – Brown

Orphaned Since: September 2017

Adoption Fee: $30

Lovie is the perfect “LOVIE” for a quiet adult only home! She’s a

mature cat who is very affectionate and loves to be petted. When

you take her home, be sure to clean out a cabinet for her ahead of

time. This will be her favorite place to sleep. She will open up the

cabinet door herself and sleep peacefully in this little nook. Come

over to the SPCA Florida and meet your new “LOVIE” buddy today!