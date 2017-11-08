SPCA Animals of the Week 11/8

The SPCA of Lakeland is having a pre-holiday special. ALL kennel dogs and cats, four months or older are only $5 till November 10th.

Name: Brody

Gender: Male

Age: 3 years old

Weight: 48 pounds

Species: Dog

Breed: Terrier, American Staffordshire/Mix- Brown/Black

Orphaned Since: October 2017

Adoption Fee: $5

Meet your new cuddle bug Brody! He’s house trained and his medium-high energy makes him great with kids. You’ll enjoy taking him on long walks outside and be impressed by his good behavior on a leash. He does well with some dogs. Give him a treat and he’ll be well motivated for you. Come on over to SPCA Florida and take Brody for a walk yourself!



Name: Mamacat

Gender: Female

Age: 2 ½ years old

Species: Cat

Breed: Domestic Shorthair/Mix – Black

Weight: 5 pounds

Orphaned Since: December 2016

Adoption Fee: $5

Mamacat needs some extra special TLC! Mamacat was terrified when she first arrived but has learned to trust staff members that are working with her daily. She is very shy but she will warm up to someone who is patient and willing to take things slow. An adult only household would be perfect for her. SPCA Florida staff members will happily provide tips on helping Mamacat adjust to her new surroundings. So stop by SPCA Florida and meet Mamacat