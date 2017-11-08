SPCA Animals of the Week 11/8

The SPCA of Lakeland is having a pre-holiday special. ALL kennel dogs and cats, four months or older are only $5 till November 10th.
Name: Brody
Gender: Male
Age: 3 years old
Weight: 48 pounds
Species: Dog
Breed: Terrier, American Staffordshire/Mix- Brown/Black
Orphaned Since: October 2017
Adoption Fee: $5p[
Meet your new cuddle bug Brody! He’s house trained and his medium-high energy makes him great with kids. You’ll enjoy taking him on long walks outside and be impressed by his good behavior on a leash. He does well with some dogs. Give him a treat and he’ll be well motivated for you. Come on over to SPCA Florida and take Brody for a walk yourself!
Name: Mamacat
Gender: Female
Age: 2 ½ years old S
Species: Cat
Breed: Domestic Shorthair/Mix – Black
Weight: 5 pounds
Orphaned Since: December 2016
Adoption Fee: $5
Mamacat needs some extra special TLC! Mamacat was terrified when she first arrived but has learned to trust staff members that are working with her daily. She is very shy but she will warm up to someone who is patient and willing to take things slow. An adult only household would be perfect for her. SPCA Florida staff members will happily provide tips on helping Mamacat adjust to her new surroundings. So stop by SPCA Florida and meet Mamacat