SPCA Florida Animals of the Week

This morning Veronica and Paula joined Roger and Julie to tell us about a couple of fur-babies up for adoption at the SPCA of Florida. Meet Xing Xing and Roxy:

Name: Xing Xing

Gender: Male

Age: 9 years old

Weight: 10 pounds Species:

Cat Breed: Domestic Short Hair/Mix – White/Grey Orphaned

Since: August 2017

Adoption Fee: $30

Xing Xing (prounced Zing Zing) is an awesome and loving cat who enjoys being in the company of people. He simply adores hanging out and relaxing beside his favorite people. He’s pretty mellow, but he does have his playful moments. Because of his laid back attitude, he prefers any children in the home to be older. Come check out Xing Xing at SPCA Florida today!

Name: Roxy

Gender: Female

Age: 10 years old

Weight: 55 pounds

Species: Dog

Breed: Mixed Breed, Large/Mix- White/Brindle Orphaned

Since: August 2017 Adoption

Fee: $60

Can you give this oldie but goodie some TLC? Roxy is a sweet, older dog who loves attention. She was an office dog previously and is completely housebroken and crate trained. She does well with other cats, dogs, and children, but she will get possessive over her bone or toys. She had both hips replaced when she was much younger so she’s a little slow, but she still loves to go on long walks. She currently has a medical release due to allergies so medication may be needed throughout her life. Stop by SPCA Florida and see how special Roxy is!