SPCA Radio Animals for Nov 15th

Here are this week’s fur-babies up for adoption at the SPCA of Lakeland.
Name: Skeeter
Gender: Male
Age: 5 years old
Weight: 8 pounds
Species: Cat Breed: Domestic Shorthair/Mix- Orange
Orphaned Since: September 2017
Adoption Fee: $30
Meet Skeeter, our famous hugging cat! Yes, he will actually hug you like a small child when you are holding him. How sweet is that?! He loves to be held and hugged and will stay that way for as long as you let him. He’s a real cuddle bug! When he came to us after the hurricane, he had to have many bad teeth removed. He’s eating well, gained some weight and is ready for someone to love him forever. Come by SPCA Florida and get some hugs from Skeeter!
Name: Bentley
Gender: Male
Age: 7 years old
Species: Dog Breed: Hound/Mix- Brown/White
Weight: 73 pounds
Orphaned Since: September 2017
Adoption Fee: $60
Bentley is a people dog! Give him treats and scratch his back and he’s all yours. You’ll love his excellent behavior when you take him on walks on his leash. At 7 years old, he’s laid back with a low to medium energy and is good with kids. Stop by SPCA Florida and make friends with Bentley!