SPCA Radio Animals for Nov 15th

Here are this week’s fur-babies up for adoption at the SPCA of Lakeland.

Name: Skeeter

Gender: Male

Age: 5 years old

Weight: 8 pounds

Species: Cat Breed: Domestic Shorthair/Mix- Orange

Orphaned Since: September 2017

Adoption Fee: $30

Meet Skeeter, our famous hugging cat! Yes, he will actually hug you like a small child when you are holding him. How sweet is that?! He loves to be held and hugged and will stay that way for as long as you let him. He’s a real cuddle bug! When he came to us after the hurricane, he had to have many bad teeth removed. He’s eating well, gained some weight and is ready for someone to love him forever. Come by SPCA Florida and get some hugs from Skeeter!

Name: Bentley

Gender: Male

Age: 7 years old

Species: Dog Breed: Hound/Mix- Brown/White

Weight: 73 pounds

Orphaned Since: September 2017

Adoption Fee: $60

Bentley is a people dog! Give him treats and scratch his back and he’s all yours. You’ll love his excellent behavior when you take him on walks on his leash. At 7 years old, he’s laid back with a low to medium energy and is good with kids. Stop by SPCA Florida and make friends with Bentley!