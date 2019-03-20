SPCA Radio Pets 03-20

Here are this week’s fur-babies up for adoption at the SPCA of Lakeland.

Name: Diesel

Gender: Male

Age: 2 years old

Weight: 53 pounds

Breed: Cur, Black-Mouth/Mix- Tan/Black

Orphaned Since: January 2019

Adoption Fee: $100

My name is Diesel and I’m still a bit of a pup who loves to run and play. I can get pretty hyper, but I will do anything for a treat. I would do best in a home as an only pet-no cats for sure. I am all legs, and when I start running I don’t always know where to find the brakes, so kids in the home should be older. I don’t want to knock the little tykes down! I’ve very energetic but will still sit and shake hands at your command. Think you can handle an active dog like me? Then prove it by coming to SPCA Florida to meet me and we’ll see what you got!

Name: Misty

Gender: Female

Age: 6 years old

Breed: Domestic ShortHair/Mix- Black

Weight: 8 pounds

Orphaned Since: January 2019

Adoption Fee: $60

My name’s Misty and I want to be the very best! I’m a wee on the shy side and may hide away at times, so I’ll need your patience while I work up the courage to let my sweet personality shine. I adore chin scratches, head pets, and kind words. My history is kind of a mystery, since I was picked up from another shelter. My life has probably been a little rough but I’m getting braver every day. I really want to be close to someone, but my trust must be earned. I really am very sweet so come by SPCA Florida and meet me!