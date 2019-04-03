SPCA Radio Pets 04-03

Here are this week’s fur-babies up for adoption at the SPCA of Lakeland.
Name: Lady
Gender: Female
Age: 2 years old
Weight: 67 pounds
Breed: Terrier, Pit Bull/Mix- Brindle
Orphaned Since: August 2018
Adoption Fee: $100
Lady is a strong girl who will bestow oodles of love and affection on her new family. At only 2 years old, Lady is super playful and fun with lots of energy. Can you keep up? She can be a little picky with her dog friends so you’ll want to bring any other pets to meet her and make sure they’re a good fit for each other. She doesn’t seem to be a fan of cats so we can’t recommend one in the home. She does like playing outside but will need to be watched as this girl can easily climb fences. The indoor life might be best for this curious pup. If Lady sounds ideal for you, come over to SPCA Florida and meet her today!
Name: Noley
Gender: Female
Age: 7 years old S
Breed: Domestic Shorthair/Mix- Black/White
Weight: 11 pounds
Orphaned Since: August 2017
Adoption Fee: $60
Noley has been with us over a year now and is past due for her purrfect home. Are you the special one to give it to her? She’s looking for a serene home with adults only where she can be beautiful self and lounge around in the sun by the windows. She’s in cat heaven watching the squirrels run about and birds flitting by outside. She enjoys attention but she also needs her space. Noley should be the only cat in your home but is fine with calm dogs. You won’t regret meeting this lovely girl so stop by SPCA Florida and meet Noley