SPCA Radio Pets 05/23

Here are this week’s fur-babies up for adoption at the SPCA of Lakeland.

Name: Cooper

Gender: Male

Age: 7 years old

Weight: 63 pounds

Breed: Retriever/Labrador- Black

Orphaned Since: April 2018

Adoption Fee: $100

Cooper is a big dog who thinks he’s still a puppy. He loves to play all day! You’ll have so much fun playing fetch the ball with your energetic new best friend. His happy-go-lucky attitude will bring a smile to your face every day. You’ll win him over with back scratches and treats, and he’ll repay you with tons of love and affection. Come by SPCA Florida and play a while with Cooper!

Name: Tonya

Gender: Female

Age: 5 years old

Weight: 8 pounds

Breed: Domestic Shorthair/Mix- Brown/Black

Orphaned Since: September 2017

Adoption Fee: $30

How can you say no to those eyes? Sweet Tonya is looking to be the only pet in your home to love forever. Quiet and serene, she adores being petted and being the object of your attention. You’ll love relaxing in her calm aura and gently stroking her soft fur. Stop by SPCA Florida and spend some time getting to know Tonya!