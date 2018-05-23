SPCA Radio Pets 05/23

Here are this week’s fur-babies up for adoption at the SPCA of Lakeland.
Name: Cooper
Gender: Male
Age: 7 years old
Weight: 63 pounds
Breed: Retriever/Labrador- Black
Orphaned Since: April 2018
Adoption Fee: $100
Cooper is a big dog who thinks he’s still a puppy. He loves to play all day! You’ll have so much fun playing fetch the ball with your energetic new best friend. His happy-go-lucky attitude will bring a smile to your face every day. You’ll win him over with back scratches and treats, and he’ll repay you with tons of love and affection. Come by SPCA Florida and play a while with Cooper!
Name: Tonya
Gender: Female
Age: 5 years old
Weight: 8 pounds
Breed: Domestic Shorthair/Mix- Brown/Black
Orphaned Since: September 2017
Adoption Fee: $30
How can you say no to those eyes? Sweet Tonya is looking to be the only pet in your home to love forever. Quiet and serene, she adores being petted and being the object of your attention. You’ll love relaxing in her calm aura and gently stroking her soft fur. Stop by SPCA Florida and spend some time getting to know Tonya!