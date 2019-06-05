SPCA Radio Pets 06-05

Here are this week’s fur-babies up for adoption at the SPCA of Lakeland.

Name: Eli

Gender: Male

Age: 2 years old

Weight: 40 pounds

Breed: Terrier, Pit Bull/Mix- Black/White

Orphaned Since: March 2019

Adoption Fee: $100

Howdy. My name is Eli and I am just a good ole, all American dog. I’m an easy-going guy who goes with the flow and enjoys life. I’m happy playing outdoors but lounging in the cool air conditioning is pretty good too. I am heartworm positive but still active and love to take walks in the woods. I simply adore children and will make a great family pet. I’m available for Rent a Dog so come to SPCA Florida and let’s spend some time getting to know each other!

Name: Noley

Gender: Female

Age: 7 years old

Breed: Domestic Shorthair/Mix- Black/White

Weight: 11 pounds

Orphaned Since: August 2017

Adoption Fee: $60

I’m Noley, an independent type of lady who needs an experienced, adult only home where I can be the queen of the castle. Afterall, I’m a diva like that and I’m worth it. My hobbies are sitting at the window watching the squirrels and birds go by. Of course, I’m daydreaming about chasing them around someday. I will need to be the only cat, but calm dogs are ok with me. I like attention, but on my terms, so you’ll need to learn to give me my space. I will make a lovely companion so stop by SPCA Florida and visit me!