SPCA Radio Pets 06-12

Here are this week’s fur-babies up for adoption at the SPCA of Lakeland.

Name: Princess

Gender: Female

Age: 10 years old

Breed: Domestic Longhair/Mix- Black/Orange

Weight: 6 pounds

Orphaned Since: March 2019

Adoption Fee: $60

You might mistake me for a lioness, but don’t worry, my roar is only a little purr. And I certainly don’t bite. I’m far to dignified, I am named Princess after all. I might look like a diva but I’m just a quiet senior gal looking for a mellow castle to lounge in. I enjoy watching the world go by with my big round eyes so a room with a view would be ideal. I can see myself laying next to you on the couch or napping beside you while you work. I like it when you pet me softly and brush my long hair. And boy does it need to be brushed often. You will love caring for a sweet girl like me so stop in SPCA Florida and let’s meet!

Name: Freckles

Gender: Female

Age: 5 years old

Weight: 47 pounds

Breed: Terrier, American Staffordshire/Mix- White/Red

Orphaned Since: May 2019

Adoption Fee: $100

Adorable Freckles has a bright smile that is like sunshine on a rainy day. She is an adorable girl with an upbeat personality that will always cheer you up. Freckles loves attention and being loved on. In fact, she can never get enough attention so if you like to cuddle, Freckles is your girl. Freckles can go from cuddling to playing in an instant. Freckles is available for Rent a Dog so come to SPCA Florida and take this girl on a doggie date