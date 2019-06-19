SPCA Radio Pets 06-19

Here are this week’s fur-babies up for adoption at the SPCA of Lakeland.

Name: Ava

Gender: Female

Age: 1 year old

Weight: 46 pounds

Breed: Retriever/Mix- Tan/White

Orphaned Since: May 2019

Adoption Fee: $100

Ava is a sweet girl who loves to explore and do her own thing. She’s had a rough start to life and has been in and out of homes – but she hasn’t let that get the best of her. She has a lot of love to give and wouldn’t mind sharing it with a family who will give her the unconditional love that she needs. Ava would do best with children 16 & up. She can be a little picky about her dog friends so bring your other pets for an interaction first to ensure they get along. If Ava is pulling on your heartstrings, come by SPCA Florida and meet her!



Name: Sabrina

Gender: Female

Age: 3 years old

Breed: Siamese/Mix- White/Chocolate

Weight: 9 pounds

Orphaned Since: January 2019

Adoption Fee: $60

Hey there! My name is Sabrina, but my nickname is “Beanie” (Sabreanie beanie!). I’m a cute Snowshoe mix kitty looking for a patient and loving home. I’m a shy girl at first, but with a little time and love, I open up like a flower greeting the dawn. I love to play and am friendly with other cats after a little adjustment time (like all kitties, of course). If you haven’t noticed yet, I’m missing a back leg! I had an injury that couldn’t be fixed, so the good doctors here at SPCA FL decided it was best to remove my leg. Don’t feel sorry for me; I walk, jump and get around just fine! No biggie… plus, I feel a lot better now! My perfect family would be a home with adults only or a home with older (15+) children. If that’s you, please come to SPCA Florida and see me!