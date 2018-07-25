SPCA Radio Pets 07-25

Here are this week’s fur-babies up for adoption at the SPCA of Lakeland.

Name: Titan

Gender: Male

Age: 1 year old

Weight: 64 pounds

Breed: Terrier, Pit Bull/Mix- Black

Orphaned Since: May 2018

Adoption Fee: $100

Titan is a giant puppy looking for a friend to share adventures with. He’s so happy with a love for people and kids of all ages. Even with his high energy, he manages to be super gentle with toddlers. Chickens however are another story as he’s been known to chase them. We don’t know if he’s mad at them or just thinks they are toys. We recommend Titan be the only dog in the home and live indoors so he’ll feel safe. Stop in SPCA Florida and meet wonderful Titan!!

Name: Ramsey

Gender: Female

Age: 7 years old

Breed: Domestic Shorthair/Mix- Grey/Cream

Weight: 8 pounds

Orphaned Since: April 2018

Adoption Fee: $30

Featherweight Ramsey may be small like a kitten, but she’s a 7 year old champ. She’s had her share of challenges, but she’s a fighter like Rocky. She just needs that special someone to give her the love and care she deserves. She may need some dental care in the future. Can you be the angel that helps keep her teeth healthy? You’ll love how playful and sweet this little lady is. Stop by SPCA Florida and visit with Ramsey!