SPCA Radio Pets 08-08

Here are this week’s fur-babies up for adoption at the SPCA of Lakeland.

Name: Chloe

Gender: Female

Age: 7 years old

Breed: Domestic Shorthair/Mix- Orange/Brown

Weight: 14 pounds

Orphaned Since: February 2018

Adoption Fee: $30

Stunning Chloe dreams of a quiet home with a comfy couch, canned food, and someone to gently stroke her head. This serene golden girl spends her days gazing out the window at the bird feeder, so a home with a picturesque view is on her wish list also. When she’s not snoozing on the highest perch of her cat climber, she’s purrfectly content to nap beside you while you scratch her ears and chin. Can you make Chloe’s dreams of a calm, loving home come true? Come by SPCA Florida and meet this gorgeous honey today!

Name: Melody

Gender: Female

Age: 1 year old

Weight: 32 pounds

Breed: Hound/Mix- Tan

Orphaned Since: July 2018

Adoption Fee: $100

Melody is an adorable big puppy who loves to run and play. She’s working on her house training and crate training and you’ll want to continue coaching her when you take her home. Don’t worry- we’ll give you lots of tips to help her learn fast. She’ll make it worth your time with plenty of cuddles and she’ll even sleep in the bed with you if you let her. She can be protective of her food and she doesn’t care for cats, so a cat free home would be great. Come over to SPCA Florida and make this sweet Melody your favorite song!!