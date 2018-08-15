SPCA Radio Pets 08-15

Here are this week’s fur-babies up for adoption at the SPCA of Lakeland.





Name: Skylin

Gender: Female

Age: 4 years old

Weight: 48 pounds

Breed: Mixed Breed- Tan/Brindle

Orphaned Since: January 2018

Adoption Fee: $25

Despite being at SPCA Florida since January, Skylin maintains her positive attitude and is hopeful that she’ll find her forever home. Her happiness is contagious and will rub off on you, so if you need a boost, she’s the girl for you. Energetic Skylin will be your trail walking or lap running buddy. After a day out, she’ll be content to relax on the couch with her head on your lap. A few belly rubs and she’s all yours. Due to her rowdy nature, she must be your only pet and kids in the home should be 10 and up. Stop in SPCA Florida and fall in love with sweet Skylin!

Name: Tonya

Gender: Female

Age: 5 years old

Weight: 8 pounds

Breed: Domestic Shorthair/Mix- Brown/Black

Orphaned Since: September 2017

Adoption Fee: $30

Tonya is not your typical indoor cat. She has been living in the outdoor cat colony at SPCA Florida for quite some time. We’ve brought her in to live in our screened patio so more people can see her and she has a chance to find her loving forever home. She is extremely shy, so you’ll need to be very understanding and take your time to get to know her. Since she’s so accustomed to the outdoors, a screened lanai or protected outdoor space would be perfect for this quiet tabby to sunbathe the days away. Stop by SPCA Florida and spend some time getting to know quiet golden girl Tonya!