SPCA Radio Pets 08-22

Here are this week’s fur-babies up for adoption at the SPCA of Lakeland.

Name: Heather

Gender: Female

Age: 4 years old

Breed: Domestic Shorthair/Mix- Black/White

Weight: 11 pounds

Orphaned Since: November 2017

Adoption Fee: $30

Heather is a wonderful cat who needs a special home. She wasn’t around people during that crucial socialization period in a kitten/young adult’s life, so she is pretty shy and cautious. She has come a long way from her early days at SPCA Florida and has a special place in the heart of our feline behavior specialist who has worked with her for some time now. Heather is fairly mellow. She’s finally comfortable enough to explore her surroundings a little more and has even become quite the talker. She just needs a loving and understanding family who is able to give her all of the time and space she needs to feel safe and secure in her new home. Stop in SPCA Florida and visit a while with Heather!!

Name: Cajun

Gender: Male

Age: 3 years old

Weight: 70 pounds

Breed: Pharaoh Hound/Cur, Black-Mouth- Red/White

Orphaned Since: May 2018

Adoption Fee: $25

Cajun is an active high energy dog here in the shelter but once he leaves our doors his energy level goes down. His favorite past times are giving hugs and hanging out with kids, however he’s a big boy and may knock over small children. Another one of his specialties is intimidating motorcycles, even though he’s afraid of loud engines. Cajun loves rough housing with other dogs, some of whom may not be fond of this type of play. In spite of all his energy, he is an indoor dog and enjoys sleeping in his own bed. He is available for Rent a Dog so stop by SPCA Florida and take Cajun out to play!