SPCA Radio Pets 08-22

Here are this week’s fur-babies up for adoption at the SPCA of Lakeland.
Name: Heather
Gender: Female
Age: 4 years old
Breed: Domestic Shorthair/Mix- Black/White
Weight: 11 pounds
Orphaned Since: November 2017
Adoption Fee: $30
Heather is a wonderful cat who needs a special home. She wasn’t around people during that crucial socialization period in a kitten/young adult’s life, so she is pretty shy and cautious. She has come a long way from her early days at SPCA Florida and has a special place in the heart of our feline behavior specialist who has worked with her for some time now. Heather is fairly mellow. She’s finally comfortable enough to explore her surroundings a little more and has even become quite the talker. She just needs a loving and understanding family who is able to give her all of the time and space she needs to feel safe and secure in her new home. Stop in SPCA Florida and visit a while with Heather!!
Name: Cajun
Gender: Male
Age: 3 years old
Weight: 70 pounds
Breed: Pharaoh Hound/Cur, Black-Mouth- Red/White
Orphaned Since: May 2018
Adoption Fee: $25
Cajun is an active high energy dog here in the shelter but once he leaves our doors his energy level goes down. His favorite past times are giving hugs and hanging out with kids, however he’s a big boy and may knock over small children. Another one of his specialties is intimidating motorcycles, even though he’s afraid of loud engines. Cajun loves rough housing with other dogs, some of whom may not be fond of this type of play. In spite of all his energy, he is an indoor dog and enjoys sleeping in his own bed. He is available for Rent a Dog so stop by SPCA Florida and take Cajun out to play!