SPCA Radio Pets 09/05

Here are this week’s fur-babies up for adoption at the SPCA of Lakeland.

Name: Bentley

Gender: Male

Age: 7 years old

Weight: 75 pounds

Breed: Hound/Boxer-Brown/White

Orphaned Since: February 2018

Adoption Fee: $25

Bentley is an older, gentle hound dog who is content to lie around and chew on his toys. Barking at lizards is his specialty and he also enjoys car rides and cuddling next to you in bed. Bentley is very picky about his dog buddies so bring your other dogs to meet him to ensure they are a good fit for each other. Cats in the home are a definite no for Bentley. He is good with kids but doesn’t enjoy when they climb on him, so we recommend no small children in the home. Get to know Bentley by taking him out on a doggie date with our Rent a Dog program at SPCA Florida!

Name: Barbie

Gender: Female

Age: 2 years old

Breed: Domestic Shorthair/Mix- Brown/Black

Weight: 14 pounds

Orphaned Since: August 2018

Adoption Fee: $60

Barbie is a doll of cat with the sweetest demeanor. She’s calm and mellow and needs for you to move slow and give her time to warm up to you. Once she feels comfortable with you, she’ll eat up all of the attention you can bestow upon her. She’s curious about her surroundings and will want to explore every nook and cranny of her new home. Give her some time and she’ll become the playful, loving cat that you’ve always dreamed of. She is FIV-positive so she should be kept indoors. We’d also recommend a quiet home environment with mature parents. Stop in SPCA Florida and meet Barbie!