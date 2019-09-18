SPCA Radio Pets 09/18

Here are this week’s fur-babies up for adoption at the SPCA of Lakeland.

Name: Laney

Gender: Female

Age: 7 years old

Weight: 72 pounds

Species: Dog

Breed: Terrier, Pit Bull/Mix- Brindle

Orphaned Since: August 2019

Adoption Fee: $100

If you’re looking for a happy go lucky companion to bring joy to your life, Laney is your girl. She has a wonderful personality that will bring a smile to your face every day. Laney adores playing with doggie friends and having fun. She is affectionate and will expect plenty of love and attention. She needs dental work which will be paid for with a grant from Grey Muzzle. We just need you to bring her in for her appointments. What are you waiting for? Come meet beautiful Laney today!

Name: Reces

Gender: Male

Age: 2 years old

Species: Cat

Breed: Domestic Shorthair/Mix- White/Brown

Weight: 10 pounds

Orphaned Since: July 2019

Adoption Fee: $60

They call me Reces because I’m sweet like candy. I just need a little time and patience to break out of my shell. Once I feel safe, I will be all over you for love and attention. I love to chat and will tell you about my day. I grew up with my brother Anuel so I’m hoping we can go to a new home together. But if not, I will be ok on my own. I’m good with children and love to play with toys, but the kiddies will need to understand my need for quiet time also. If you’re looking for a chatty and loving buddy, you simply must come to SPCA Florida and meet me!