SPCA Radio Pets 1-15

Here are this week’s fur-babies up for adoption at the SPCA of Lakeland.

Name: Captain Morgan

Gender: Male

Age: 9 years old

Weight: 29 pounds

Species: Dog

Breed: Welsh Corgi, Pembroke/Chihuahua- White/Brown

Orphaned Since: January 2020

Adoption Fee: $175

Captain Morgan is a sweet ole dog who is looking for a new ship to sail on. He lived in one home since he was a baby and came to us after his owner became ill. He’s a gentle soul who is great with people but afraid of small children. He loved playing with the cat in his previous home. This quiet dog was well loved, well fed and could lose a few pounds. Looking for a mellow bed buddy and lap dog? Captain Morgan is the one for you! Come by SPCA Florida and meet him.

Name: Missy Moo

Gender: Female

Age: 11 years old

Species: Cat

Breed: Domestic Shorthair/Mix- Black/White

Weight: 8 pounds

Orphaned Since: October 2019

Adoption Fee: $60

Hey, there, I’m Missy Moo. I’m a super sweet senior gal looking for my purrfect forever family. I’m a snuggly and lovey kitty who enjoys being held and napping on laps. I may be 11, but I’m still pretty spunky. I’ve been awaiting my new family for a little while now and I’d really love a new home to start out the new year. I’d be happiest in a home where I can be the only pet so I can enjoy you all to myself. If a darling lap kitty like me is your style, stop by SPCA Florida and take me home