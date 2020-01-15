SPCA Radio Pets 1-15

Here are this week’s fur-babies up for adoption at the SPCA of Lakeland.
Name: Captain Morgan
Gender: Male
Age: 9 years old
Weight: 29 pounds
Species: Dog
Breed: Welsh Corgi, Pembroke/Chihuahua- White/Brown
Orphaned Since: January 2020
Adoption Fee: $175
Captain Morgan is a sweet ole dog who is looking for a new ship to sail on. He lived in one home since he was a baby and came to us after his owner became ill. He’s a gentle soul who is great with people but afraid of small children. He loved playing with the cat in his previous home. This quiet dog was well loved, well fed and could lose a few pounds. Looking for a mellow bed buddy and lap dog? Captain Morgan is the one for you! Come by SPCA Florida and meet him.
Name: Missy Moo
Gender: Female
Age: 11 years old
Species: Cat
Breed: Domestic Shorthair/Mix- Black/White
Weight: 8 pounds
Orphaned Since: October 2019
Adoption Fee: $60
Hey, there, I’m Missy Moo. I’m a super sweet senior gal looking for my purrfect forever family. I’m a snuggly and lovey kitty who enjoys being held and napping on laps. I may be 11, but I’m still pretty spunky. I’ve been awaiting my new family for a little while now and I’d really love a new home to start out the new year. I’d be happiest in a home where I can be the only pet so I can enjoy you all to myself. If a darling lap kitty like me is your style, stop by SPCA Florida and take me home