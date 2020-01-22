SPCA Radio Pets 1-22

Here are this week’s fur-babies up for adoption at the SPCA of Lakeland.
Name: Tucker
Gender: Male
Age: 5 years old
Weight: 45 pounds
Species: Dog
Breed: Hound/Mix- Brown/White
Orphaned Since: December 2019
Adoption Fee: $100
Hi, my name is Tucker. I’m a curious hound who likes to sniff around and explore. Sitting still is not an option! I’m a total goofball who loves to run, play and have silly fun. I’m friendly with other dogs but I’m partial to people. After a day of fun, I’ll be the perfect cuddle bug for your warm lap. What’s not to love about me? Come by SPCA Florida and let’s meet!
Name: Mabel
Gender: Female
Age: 4 years old
Species: Cat
Breed: Domestic Shorthair/Mix- Brown
Weight: 10 pounds
Orphaned Since: November 2019
Adoption Fee: $60
Can you say rescue one, get one? My name is Mabel and when you take me home, you get my sister Maggie too. That means you’ll enjoy twice the cuddles and love! We might possibly be the sweetest sisters you’ll ever meet. We ended up in the shelter after our owner became ill and couldn’t care for us anymore. Life happens. We have a good attitude about it and are ready for a new family to love so stop by SPCA Florida and meet us!