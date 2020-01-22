SPCA Radio Pets 1-22

Here are this week’s fur-babies up for adoption at the SPCA of Lakeland.





Name: Tucker

Gender: Male

Age: 5 years old

Weight: 45 pounds

Species: Dog

Breed: Hound/Mix- Brown/White

Orphaned Since: December 2019

Adoption Fee: $100

Hi, my name is Tucker. I’m a curious hound who likes to sniff around and explore. Sitting still is not an option! I’m a total goofball who loves to run, play and have silly fun. I’m friendly with other dogs but I’m partial to people. After a day of fun, I’ll be the perfect cuddle bug for your warm lap. What’s not to love about me? Come by SPCA Florida and let’s meet!

Name: Mabel

Gender: Female

Age: 4 years old

Species: Cat

Breed: Domestic Shorthair/Mix- Brown

Weight: 10 pounds

Orphaned Since: November 2019

Adoption Fee: $60

Can you say rescue one, get one? My name is Mabel and when you take me home, you get my sister Maggie too. That means you’ll enjoy twice the cuddles and love! We might possibly be the sweetest sisters you’ll ever meet. We ended up in the shelter after our owner became ill and couldn’t care for us anymore. Life happens. We have a good attitude about it and are ready for a new family to love so stop by SPCA Florida and meet us!