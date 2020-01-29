SPCA Radio Pets 1-29

Here are this week’s fur-babies up for adoption at the SPCA of Lakeland.

Name: Chip

Gender: Male

Age: 3 years old

Weight: 47 pounds

Species: Dog

Breed: Mixed Breed- Chocolate

Orphaned Since: October 2019

Adoption Fee: $100

Chip is a shy guy who would love to find a loyal human companion to love him unconditionally. He’s had a few owners and just wants to feel safe and secure with someone who won’t let him down. He’s currently in a foster home being showered with love and cuddles to help him adjust. We’re happy to report that he’s doing great! He’s still young, adventurous and playful. Can you throw the ball already? He gets along well with adults and kids of all ages. If you’d like to meet Chip, call ahead so we can set up a doggie date here on the SPCA Florida campus. Don’t worry, we’ll supply the balls!!

Name: Beau

Gender: Male

Age: 2 years old

Species: Cat

Breed: Domestic Shorthair/Mix- Grey/Cream

Weight: 10 pounds

Orphaned Since: December 2019

Adoption Fee: $60

Can you keep me busy? My name’s Beau and I’m a highly intelligent and energetic cat. I’m not for the meek. I need environmental enrichment and physical activity to be a happy boy. Boredom is my nemesis. I need, need, need daily exercise and activities to keep me mentally and physically stimulated. Did I mention I need to stay busy? I get along well with other cats and I’ll even be your lap kitty after a day of running and climbing. Does is sound like you can hang with me? If so, stop in SPCA Florida and meet me!

