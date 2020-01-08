SPCA Radio Pets 1-8

Here are this week’s fur-babies up for adoption at the SPCA of Lakeland.

Name: Betty

Gender: Female

Age: 7 years old

Weight: 55 pounds

Species: Dog

Breed: Mastiff/Mix Orphaned

Since: November 2019

Adoption Fee: $100

Betty is a sweet golden gal who acts younger than her years. She claims that doing the happy dance is what keeps her young and fit. She is very curious so every walk you take her on has the potential to be a wonderful adventure for you both. After all of that activity, she will enjoy cuddling and being a couch potato with you. Betty enjoys the company of other dogs so bring your other pets to meet her. She is available for a doggie date with our Rent a Dog program so come to SPCA Florida and spend the day with Betty!

Name: Siracha

Gender: Male

Age: 7 months old

Species: Cat

Breed: Domestic Medium Hair/Mix- Black/White

Weight: 6 pounds

Orphaned Since: October 2019

Adoption Fee: $60

My name might be Siracha, but I’m as sweet as can be. I was rescued along with my two brothers. They have found homes and I’m ready for mine. Although I tend to be on the quiet and mellow side, I’m still a youngster who likes to run and play with other kitty friends. I am afraid of loud noises and smaller children scare me a bit. If you’re looking for an affectionate and curious kitten to love on, I’m your boy, so stop by SPCA Florida and meet me!