SPCA Radio Pets 10-10

Here are this week’s fur-babies up for adoption at the SPCA of Lakeland.

Name: VeeGee

Gender: Female

Age: 11 years old

Breed: Domestic Longhair/Mix- Lavender/White

Weight: 6 pounds

Orphaned Since: July 2018

Adoption Fee: $60

VeeGee has the most stunning green eyes you have ever seen! This golden girl also has super soft long hair that you will love to stroke. VeeGee came to us after her owner passed away and has late stage cancer herself. She’s looking for a hospice home where she can live out the rest of her days, no matter how long that may be, in love and comfort. She is very friendly, adores affection, and loves just climbing in warm laps and being held. Can you find a special place in your heart for VeeGee? If so, stop in SPCA Florida and meet beautiful VeeGee!

Name: Kane

Gender: Male

Age: 6 years old

Weight: 49 pounds

Breed: Hound/Mix- Brown/Black

Orphaned Since: May 2018

Adoption Fee: $75

Kane is a happy country hound mix who enjoys riding in trucks, chasing squirrels, and being the alpha dog of the house- no other male dogs in can be in the home. He can also be picky about his lady friends so we encourage you bring your dog to meet him if you are interested in making Kane part of your family. Kane is talkative, affectionate and loves people, but he is not a fan of cats. Kane is super playful and loves to play catch and bask in the sun. At this time Kane is available for Rent a Dog so come by SPCA Florida and take spunky Kane out on a doggie date!