SPCA Radio Pets 10-3

Here are this week’s fur-babies up for adoption at the SPCA of Lakeland.

Name: Eddie

Gender: Male

Age: 5 years old

Weight: 37 pounds

Breed: Beagle/Terrier- White/Black

Orphaned Since: June 2018

Adoption Fee: $175

Eddie may be 5 years old, but he still has the energy of a young pup. Give him a yard and he’ll run and play to his heart’s content. Do you enjoy trail walking? Good, because he does too! He needs to be an only pet and kids in the home should be 16 and older. He came to us heartworm positive, has completed his last treatment and is just waiting on final test results. But don’t let that stop you from making Eddie your constant companion and new best friend. He’ll repay you with lots of love and affection. Stop by SPCA Florida and see what makes Eddie so special!

Name: Trudy

Gender: Female

Age: 8 years old

Breed: Domestic Shorthair/Mix- Black/White

Weight: 14 pounds

Orphaned Since: September 2018

Adoption Fee: $60

Are you the patient, calm person that lovable Trudy needs? Trudy came to us extremely frightened of her new surroundings, so much so that we moved her into a private office to help her feel at ease. After a few days of hiding under the desk, she started to open up and show her sweetness. She loves to be rubbed all over but especially on the sides of her head and around her ears. She still feels most comfortable in her cozy bed under the desk but is starting to explore her surroundings more. You owe it to yourself to spend some time with this gentle girl. Stop in SPCA Florida- you won’t regret falling in love with Trudy!