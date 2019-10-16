SPCA Radio Pets 10/16

Here are this week’s fur-babies up for adoption at the SPCA of Lakeland.

Name: Tez

Gender: Male

Age: 3 years old

Weight: 50 pounds

Species: Dog

Breed: Terrier, American Pit Bull/Mix- Blue

Orphaned Since: November 2018

Adoption Fee: $100

Hello, I’m Tez. I’ve been living the shelter life at SPCA Florida for almost a year now. It’s not bad- I get plenty of food and the staff dotes on me. But I would really love a family and home of my own. I have a lot of energy so I will be a bit much for kids under 12. And although I adore humans, I’m not too fond of other dogs. I will be best suited as your only pet. I like to stay active with walks, runs and the agility course. I even know a lot of tricks that I will be happy to trade for your treats. I’m worth meeting so stop in SPCA Florida and get to know me!

Name: Rebekah

Gender: Female

Age: 1 year old

Species: Cat

Breed: Domestic Shorthair/Mix- Orange

Weight: 4 pounds

Orphaned Since: August 2019

Adoption Fee: $60

I’m Rebekah, a spunky and playful young girl. Petite and sweet, I’m a busybody and will follow you wherever you go. I’m a curious cat who is all over the place, looking out of every window, investigating every nook and cranny. And did I mention I love to play? If you like active and outgoing kitties, then I am the one for you. Come by SPCA Florida and let’s have some fun!