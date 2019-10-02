SPCA Radio Pets 10/2

Here are this week’s fur-babies up for adoption at the SPCA of Lakeland.

Name: Dakota

Gender: Female

Age: 4 years old

Weight: 52 pounds

Species: Dog

Breed: Catahoula Leopard dog/Mix- Blue Black/White

Orphaned Since: September 2019

Adoption Fee: $100

Dakota is a uniquely beautiful dog from head to toe. Her coat is a lovely shade of white sprinkled with blue black. You’ll be mesmerized by her two different color eyes- one is golden brown and the other is sky blue. Besides her good looks, she is a loving dog with a sweet personality. She likes being your constant companion and staying by your side wherever you go. Dakota is looking for a wonderful family who will love her forever. Don’t let her get away- come on over to SPCA Florida and meet her today!

Name: Buster

Gender: Male

Age: 5 years old

Species: Cat

Breed: Domestic Shorthair/Mix- White/Black

Weight: 12 pounds

Orphaned Since: July 2019

Adoption Fee: $60

I’m Buster, a big handsome boy looking for a family who likes the strong silent type. I have my spunky moments, but over all I’m just a mellow dude who enjoys napping. And there’s nothing better than gazing out of a window watching the birds and lizards go by. I’d probably be happiest with a family of older children. I’ve been with other cats and small dogs and we’ve gotten along quite well. I don’t need very much, just love and a little attention, so come to SPCA Florida and let’s meet!