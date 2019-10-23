SPCA Radio Pets 10/23

Here are this week’s fur-babies up for adoption at the SPCA of Lakeland.

Name: Henry

Gender: Male

Age: 17 years old

Weight: 50 pounds

Species: Dog

Breed: Mixed Breed, Small- Brown/Black

Orphaned Since: September 2019

Adoption Fee: $60

Henry is a frail little old man who was found wondering around in a wooded area all alone. He’s almost totally deaf and blind, needs dental work and has other health issues. He would be happy just living out his days being loved, cared for and finishing up his bucket list. He’s the sweetest fellow and will nap contently by your feet. It will take a special person to provide Henry with the retirement home he deserves. Stop in SPCA Florida and meet this wonderful senior dog today!

Name: Charlotte

Gender: Female

Age: 6 years old

Species: Cat

Breed: Domestic Shorthair/Mix- Grey

Weight: 8 pounds

Orphaned Since: July 2019

Adoption Fee: $60

I’m Charlotte and I’m the perfect blend of sweet and sassy. You’ll need to learn my ways to know when I want to play and when I want to be left alone. I’m pretty independent and will strike out on my own to explore every nook and cranny of my environment. I’m a conversationalist and like when you listen and pay attention to me. Little kids just don’t get me so a home with adults and older children would fit my style best. Dogs…maybe. Other cats…I’m not a fan. I am a beautiful cat with a warm spirit. You owe it to yourself to stop by SPCA Florida and meet me!