SPCA Radio Pets 10/30

Here are this week’s fur-babies up for adoption at the SPCA of Lakeland.

Name: Zena

Gender: Female

Age: 5 years old

Weight: 39 pounds

Species: Dog

Breed: Cur, Black-Mouth/Mix- Brindle/White

Orphaned Since: October 2019

Adoption Fee: $100

The word around town is that Zena is sweet as pumpkin pie. She’s energetic and loves to run around outside. She also knows how to be calm and behave when she’s out on a doggie date. She’s the perfect cuddly companion who will be happy to see you every day. She is heartworm positive and her treatments are going well. Don’t let that deter you from making this great girl part of your family. Stop by SPCA Florida and meet Zena!



Name: Wuzzy

Gender: Male

Age: 9 years old

Species: Cat

Breed: Domestic Longhair/Mix- Brown/White

Weight: 10 pounds

Orphaned Since: September 2019

Adoption Fee: $60

Fuzzy Wuzzy is just how you imagine him– a fluffy and cuddly sweet boy. He’s fairly quiet and a little on the shy side, but once he’s comfortable, he’s a lovey dovey senior gentleman who will hang out with you and be your best friend. He’s okay with calmer dogs but has a history of being bullied by other cats in his previous home. He’s happy to go home with other cats as long as they are nice to him. If a long-haired sweetie if your type, come by SPCA Florida and meet Wuzzy!