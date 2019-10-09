SPCA Radio Pets 10/9

Here are this week’s fur-babies up for adoption at the SPCA of Lakeland.

Name: Princess

Gender: Female

Age: 3 years old

Weight: 41 pounds

Species: Dog

Breed: Mixed Breed, Large- Fawn

Orphaned Since: September 2019

Adoption Fee: $100

How can you say no to these puppy dog eyes? Princess lives up to her name. She is so sweet that you will want to spoil her endlessly. She is energetic and super friendly. She’ll play with anyone who’s willing to play with her. Don’t let her trim figure fool you, she loves food, especially treats. It might just be the way to her heart. If you’re looking for a loving, beautiful companion, you owe it to yourself to stop by SPCA Florida and say hello to Princess!

Name: Shadow

Gender: Male

Age: 6 years old

Species: Cat

Breed: Domestic Shorthair/Mix- Black

Weight: 11 pounds

Orphaned Since: August 2018

Adoption Fee: $60

As stealth as a ninja, I will stalk out my toys and hunt them down. My name is Shadow and I’m looking for an adult family who will take their time to get to know me. I’ll reward your patience with plenty of love and delightful affection. I tend to be independent, but I still need attention and will meow to get it. I’m fine with other cats, as long as they are fine with me. I will have to say no to dogs in the home though. I’m accustomed to outdoor space so a screened lanai would be perfect for me. If that sounds perfect for you too, stop by SPCA Florida and let’s meet!