SPCA Radio Pets 11/27

Here are this week’s fur-babies up for adoption at the SPCA of Lakeland.

Name: Daphne

Gender: Female

Age: 3 years old

Weight: 67 pounds

Species: Dog

Breed: Retriever, Labrador/Beagle- Black

Orphaned Since: October 2019

Adoption Fee: $100

Sweet Daphne is ready to be your best friend and constant companion. She doesn’t like being by herself and needs to be near you to feel secure. She has been around kids of all ages and is known to be very gentle and loving with them. She loves playing, running, and getting her butt scratched. She tends to jump when giving hugs so she could use more training in that area. Daphne is available for Rent-a-Dog so come over to SPCA Florida and get to know this good girl!

Name: Hannah

Gender: Female

Age: 2 years old

Species: Cat

Breed: Domestic Shorthair/Mix- Tan

Weight: 6 pounds

Orphaned Since: August 2019

Adoption Fee: $60

Hi, I’m Hannah, a silly little busy body who spends all day catching anything and everything. I’m a spunky girl who likes to run and play. There’s more to me than just playtime, I’m also a sweet and lovey-dovey kitty who enjoys my fair share of snuggles and pets. I’m quite possibly the purrfect combination of active, mellow and sweet. Don’t just take my word for it, come visit me at SPCA Florida and see for yourself