SPCA Radio Pets 11/6

Here are this week’s fur-babies up for adoption at the SPCA of Lakeland.

Name: Beast

Gender: Male

Age: 7 years old

Weight: 84 pounds

Species: Dog

Breed: Hound/Mix- Brown/White

Orphaned Since: October 2019

Adoption Fee: $100

I am Beast- hear me roar. Just kidding…My deep bark might be a bit scary for the little ones, but I’m a big soft teddy bear. I’m a mellow yet fun family dog with a larger than life personality. You might be able to tell by my size, but I will do anything for treats. Stop by SPCA Florida and meet me. I’ll be the Beast you’ll fall in love with.

Name: Hoodo Kitty

Gender: Female

Age: 6 years old

Species: Cat

Breed: Domestic Shorthair/Mix- Black

Weight: 7 pounds Orphaned

Since: January 2019

Adoption Fee: $60

My name is Hoodo Kitty and I’m such a petite little lady that you’ll want to reach out and pet me. But be careful- for some reason, I don’t do well with hands coming at me. It makes me feel defensive and I will give a quick swat. Don’t misunderstand, I long for your affection and will approach you to get it. I just need you to learn how to interact with me. Sitting on laps? I’m a purrfessional at it and will nap there all day if you let me. I don’t care for other cats and I’m not sure how I feel about dogs. I do have pet-tential with the right person, so stop in SPCA Florida and meet me.