SPCA Radio Pets 12-11

Here are this week’s fur-babies up for adoption at the SPCA of Lakeland.

Name: Maximus

Gender: Male

Age: 1 year old

Weight: 40 pounds

Species: Dog

Breed: Cur, Black-Mouth/Mix- Brown/White

Orphaned Since: August 2019

Adoption Fee: $100

Maximus is full of energy and never tires of playing fetch. If he’s not playing fetch, you’ll find him romping around with his doggie friends. He tends to be a bit cautious with some men but will warm up once he feels comfortable. Over all, he’s pretty social with everyone. Maximus is available for a doggie date with the Rent-A-Dog program so come by SPCA Florida and take this boy out to play!

Name: Tabatha

Gender: Female

Age: 9 years old

Species: Cat

Breed: Domestic Shorthair/Mix- Grey

Weight: 8 pounds

Orphaned Since: August 2019

Adoption Fee: $60

Tabatha is a sweet and snuggly companion whose previous owner passed away. This beauty is an affectionate and sassy girl who likes lots of kisses. She’s fairly mellow but can get frisky when she’s in the mood to capture all the toys. She will do well as an only cat or with just one other friendly cat in the home. She a talker so if you’re ready for some interesting conversations, stop in SPCA Florida and meet adorable Tabatha