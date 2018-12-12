SPCA Radio Pets 12-12

Here are this week’s fur-babies up for adoption at the SPCA of Lakeland.

Name: Theo

Gender: Male

Age: 7 years old

Weight: 57 pounds

Breed: Cur, Black-Mouth/Mix- Brown/Black

Orphaned Since: July 2018

Adoption Fee: $25

Theo is a handsome dog who’s been with us since June and is longing for his forever home for the holidays. Are you the special person to give Theo the love that he needs? He is heartworm positive but SPCA Florida will continue paying for his treatment even when he’s adopted. He is quiet and playful but doesn’t like to share his toys. He loves long walks and just being a couch potato. Kids in the home should be 13 and over and no cats please. To help Theo find a home, we have lowered his adoption fee to $25 and are providing a $100 gift certificate towards his future care at our Medical Center. Theo may need a little extra care but the love and affection he will give you in return makes him worth it. Come by SPCA Florida and meet Theo!!

Name: Petey

Gender: Male

Age: 2 years old

Breed: Domestic Shorthair/Mix- White

Weight: 12 pounds

Orphaned Since: August 2018

Adoption Fee: $25

Petey is a handsome head turner with a snow white coat of fur who is eager to find his forever home for the holidays. He’s a curious adventurer who will explore every nook and cranny of his new home. He will climb and investigate even the highest shelves. Petey is deaf and his meows are quite loud because of it, but he is a loving cat who just longs for that special family to accept him the way he is. He’s scared of other cats so we’d recommend he be the only one in your home. He’s on a special diet food due to allergies and we will send some home with you. To help him find that special family, we’ve lowered his adoption fee to $25 and will provide a $100 gift certificate towards his future care at our Medical Center. Stop in SPCA Florida and meet sweet Petey!!