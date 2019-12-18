SPCA Radio Pets 12-18

Here are this week’s fur-babies up for adoption at the SPCA of Lakeland.

Name: Jewel

Gender: Female

Age: 5 years old

Weight: 42 pounds

Species: Dog

Breed: Cur, Black-Mouth/Mix- Tan

Orphaned Since: November 2019

Adoption Fee: $100

Jewel hasn’t let her hardships dull her shine. She was brought to us with a severely infected front leg and doctors determined it was in her best interest to surgically remove the deformed leg. Since her surgery, Jewel has recovered well, becoming accustomed to an active life on 3 legs. This sweetheart is now ready to find a FUR-ever family who will love and treasure her like the gem she is. Perhaps you’re the one? Stop by SPCA Florida and meet beautiful Jewel!

Name: Anuel

Gender: Male

Age: 2 years old

Species: Cat

Breed: Domestic Shorthair/Mix- White/Brown

Weight: 10 pounds

Orphaned Since: July 2019

Adoption Fee: $100

Hi, I’m Anuel and you’ll find me living the posh life at the Orlando Cat Café. My brother Reces and I were originally adopted from Animal Control together. We were just little kittens at the time and lived in the same home our whole lives. Sadly, our owners lost their home and had to give us up. My brother and I can be adopted separately, but we do enjoy each other’s company. So, if you’re in the market for more than one cat, please consider taking us both home together. You’ll get two for one price thanks to a guardian angel! I don’t really mind other cats in general and I’m a big, friendly, social love muffin so stop by Orlando Cat Café and visit me