SPCA Radio Pets 12-19

Here are this week’s fur-babies up for adoption at the SPCA of Lakeland.

Name: Willow

Gender: Female

Age: 14 years old

Breed: Domestic Shorthair/Mix- Brown/Orange

Weight: 7 pounds

Orphaned Since: July 2018

Adoption Fee: $25

Sweet Willow is one spry senior cat who is anxious to find her forever home for the holidays. She is super affectionate and her happy personality will bring such joy to your life. She is on special prescription dry food to help regulate her thyroid levels and will need to stay on it so she’ll continue to be happy and feeling her best. She’s a faithful companion, staying by your side and listening to you. She may be 14 years old, but it seems she has a new lease on life with her new diet and just needs someone to spend it with. To help her find the purrfect home, we’ve lowered her adoption fee to $25 and will provide a $100 gift certificate towards her future care at our Medical Center. Stop in SPCA Florida and meet delightful Willow!!

Name: Dixie

Gender: Female

Age: 6 years old

Weight: 47 pounds

Breed: Cur, Black-Mouth/Mix- Black/White

Orphaned Since: May 2018

Adoption Fee: $25

Even though Dixie is an outgoing and friendly girl, she has yet to find her forever home after seven months with us. She is desperately looking for her home for the holidays! To help her out, we’ve lowered her adoption fee to only $25 and are throwing in a $100 gift certificate towards her future care at our Medical Center! Dixie is a very playful show off and will roll over for belly rubs. She can be a bit of a diva with other dogs and cats so we’d recommend she be an only pet. She has a stuffed animal obsession, but never chews them up. Dixie is available for a doggie date so come to SPCA Florida and take this girl out for some fun!!