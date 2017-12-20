SPCA Radio Pets for 12-20

Here are this week’s fur-babies up for adoption at the SPCA of Lakeland.

Name: Baby Girl

Gender: Female

Age: 4 years old

Weight: 49 pounds

Breed: Terrier, Pit Bull/Mix- Blue/Fawn

Orphaned Since: November 2017

Adoption Fee: $100

Baby Girl loves people and will be your one and only constant companion. You’ll enjoy playing ball and fetch with this playful girl. Eager to please, she will sit when she’s told. She’s a busy body who wants to always be by your side and know what you’re doing.

She doesn’t get along with other dogs so she must be the only one in your home. Stop in SPCA Florida and meet your new Baby Girl!

Name: Irma

Gender: Female

Age: 3 years old

Breed: Domestic Shorthair/Mix- Grey/White

Weight: 9 pounds

Orphaned Since: September 2017

Adoption Fee: $30

Are you the special one to let Irma into your life? Irma was found after the hurricane and needs someone with patience who can move slowly to let her warm up. Start by petting her from behind with leisurely hands and give this beautiful, shy cat time to get to know you. Once she feels comfortable and safe, you’ll be rewarded with her playfulness!

Stop by SPCA Florida to see if you are the right one for Irma!