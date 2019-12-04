SPCA Radio Pets 12/4

Here are this week’s fur-babies up for adoption at the SPCA of Lakeland.

Name: Princess

Gender: Female

Age: 3 years old

Weight: 41 pounds

Species: Dog

Breed: Mixed Breed, Large- Fawn

Orphaned Since: September 2019

Adoption Fee: $100

How can you say no to these puppy dog eyes? Princess lives up to her name. She is so sweet that you will want to spoil her endlessly. She is energetic and super friendly. She’ll play with anyone who’s willing to play with her. Don’t let her trim figure fool you, she loves food, especially treats. It might just be the way to her heart. If you’re looking for a loving, beautiful companion, you owe it to yourself to stop by SPCA Florida and say hello to Princess!

Name: Big Momma Bella

Gender: Female

Age: 11 years old

Species: Cat

Breed: Domestic Medium Hair/Mix- Black/Orange

Weight: 17 pounds

Orphaned Since: June 2018

Adoption Fee: $60

Well, it’s been over a year now and I’m still waiting on a forever home. I’m known as Big Momma Bella because I’m a super-sized senior gal. Yes, I have a few health issues and need to be on a special diet. Yes, I can be a little finicky at times, but at my age, I think I’m allowed to. Deep down, I’m really quite sweet and will be purrfect for the calm, mellow person who understands me. I tend to be chatty and will want a few pets throughout the day- just not too many. I prefer to lounge in the sun by the window or someplace close to you. My ideal home will be adults only or kids 15 and over with no other cats. What are you waiting for? Come to SPCA Florida and let’s fall in love!