SPCA Radio Pets 12/4

Here are this week’s fur-babies up for adoption at the SPCA of Lakeland.
Name: Princess
Gender: Female
Age: 3 years old
Weight: 41 pounds
Species: Dog
Breed: Mixed Breed, Large- Fawn
Orphaned Since: September 2019
Adoption Fee: $100
How can you say no to these puppy dog eyes? Princess lives up to her name. She is so sweet that you will want to spoil her endlessly. She is energetic and super friendly. She’ll play with anyone who’s willing to play with her. Don’t let her trim figure fool you, she loves food, especially treats. It might just be the way to her heart. If you’re looking for a loving, beautiful companion, you owe it to yourself to stop by SPCA Florida and say hello to Princess!
Name: Big Momma Bella
Gender: Female
Age: 11 years old
Species: Cat
Breed: Domestic Medium Hair/Mix- Black/Orange
Weight: 17 pounds
Orphaned Since: June 2018
Adoption Fee: $60
Well, it’s been over a year now and I’m still waiting on a forever home. I’m known as Big Momma Bella because I’m a super-sized senior gal. Yes, I have a few health issues and need to be on a special diet. Yes, I can be a little finicky at times, but at my age, I think I’m allowed to. Deep down, I’m really quite sweet and will be purrfect for the calm, mellow person who understands me. I tend to be chatty and will want a few pets throughout the day- just not too many. I prefer to lounge in the sun by the window or someplace close to you. My ideal home will be adults only or kids 15 and over with no other cats. What are you waiting for? Come to SPCA Florida and let’s fall in love!